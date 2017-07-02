Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Will need two more rehab starts
Velasquez will likely need two more rehab starts before returning to the rotation after the All-Star break, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Velasquez, who has been sidelined since the end of May with an elbow strain, made his first rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He allowed one run on one hit and a walk in two innings and threw 33 pitches.
