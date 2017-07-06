Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Will remain in starting role
Manager Pete Mackanin said Velasquez (elbow) will continue to work as a starter when he comes off the disabled list, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.
A report earlier this week indicated the Phillies could consider moving Velasquez to the pen, but that is not in their immediate plans. It is unclear if Velasquez will rejoin the Phillies' rotation when he comes off the disabled list or if he will go to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to get in some additional work there. The hard-throwing righty will make his next rehab start at Double-A Reading on Thursday.
