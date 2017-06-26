Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Will throw bullpen Wednesday
Updating an earlier report, Velasquez (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.
Velasquez will push his scheduled bullpen up a day and, if all goes well, he's expected to throw around 50 pitches in a rehab game for Triple-A on Friday. This is promising news for the 25-year-old, as a rehab assignment would mark the last step in his recovery before rejoining the Phillies. He'll likely need multiple rehab starts to build up his pitch count given the length of his absence, but he appears to be inching closer to a return to the big-league rotation.
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Set for bullpen session next week•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: MRI reveals minor flexor strain•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Will have MRI on Thursday•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Lands on disabled list•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Will require DL stint•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Diagnosed with flexor strain•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...