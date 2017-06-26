Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Will throw bullpen Wednesday

Updating an earlier report, Velasquez (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.

Velasquez will push his scheduled bullpen up a day and, if all goes well, he's expected to throw around 50 pitches in a rehab game for Triple-A on Friday. This is promising news for the 25-year-old, as a rehab assignment would mark the last step in his recovery before rejoining the Phillies. He'll likely need multiple rehab starts to build up his pitch count given the length of his absence, but he appears to be inching closer to a return to the big-league rotation.