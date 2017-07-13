Rios was promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

Rios had put together a phenomenal half-year with Double-A Reading at the time of his promotion, posting a 1.89 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP in 38 innings out of the bullpen. He will likely slide into a high-leverage role with the Triple-A team moving forward, and could make his way to the Phillies by the end of next season if he continues progressing.