Rios (biceps) picked up a save and struck out three in a scoreless inning for Double-A Reading on Wednesday.

Rios had been sidelined since the end of May with biceps tendinitis. The 23-year-old has a 2.12 ERA and a 43:7 K:BB in 34 innings at Reading this season. He should be headed up to Triple-A Lehigh Valley at some point this summer.