Eflin (elbow) could rejoin the rotation at Triple-A Lehigh Valley early next week, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Eflin has been sidelined since early June with inflammation in his right elbow. He has made two rehab appearances with the Gulf Coast League Phillies in the past week, throwing a total of seven innings.

