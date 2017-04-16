Eflin is expected to get the call Tuesday to replace the injured Clay Buchholz (forearm) in the Phillies' rotation, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

The Phillies have not made an official announcement, but that will have to come soon. Buchholz is expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time, but Eflin won't be guaranteed a spot in the rotation with all five starters at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on the Phillies' 40-man roster. If Eflin fails to capitalize on his opportunity, the Phils will likely turn to Nick Pivetta, Ricardo Pinto or Ben Lively to take his place.