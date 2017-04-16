Phillies' Zach Eflin: Expected to join major league rotation Tuesday
Eflin is expected to get the call Tuesday to replace the injured Clay Buchholz (forearm) in the Phillies' rotation, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.
The Phillies have not made an official announcement, but that will have to come soon. Buchholz is expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time, but Eflin won't be guaranteed a spot in the rotation with all five starters at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on the Phillies' 40-man roster. If Eflin fails to capitalize on his opportunity, the Phils will likely turn to Nick Pivetta, Ricardo Pinto or Ben Lively to take his place.
More News
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Candidate for promotion•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: To begin rehab Thursday•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Enters season on DL•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Feels good after throwing session•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Simulates pitching multiple innings Monday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...