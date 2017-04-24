Eflin allowed one run on three hits over seven innings Sunday in a 5-2 win over the Braves. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Eflin didn't strike many batters out, but the Braves were not able to make solid contact on his pitches. He generated six groundouts to first base and six shallow pop-ups to the outfield. The young righty has allowed just three runs in his first two starts this season. He'll try to keep rolling against the Dodgers in his next start.