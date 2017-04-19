Eflin pitched five innings in Tuesday's no-decision against the Mets, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

It was a decent if unimpressive season debut for Eflin, who's occupying Clay Buchholz's rotation spot. The 23-year-old Eflin has not shown great upside throughout his career in the minors or majors, so there shouldn't be much interest here outside of NL-only leagues and super-deep mixers.