Phillies' Zach Eflin: Goes five frames in first 2017 appearance
Eflin pitched five innings in Tuesday's no-decision against the Mets, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
It was a decent if unimpressive season debut for Eflin, who's occupying Clay Buchholz's rotation spot. The 23-year-old Eflin has not shown great upside throughout his career in the minors or majors, so there shouldn't be much interest here outside of NL-only leagues and super-deep mixers.
