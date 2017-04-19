Phillies' Zach Eflin: Goes five frames in first 2017 appearances
Eflin pitched five innings in Tuesday's no-decision against the Mets, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
It was a decent if unimpressive season debut for Eflin, who's occupying Clay Buchholz's rotation spot. The 23-year-old Eflin has not shown great upside throughout his career in the minors or majors, so there shouldn't be much interest here outside of NL-only leagues and super-deep mixers.
More News
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Officially recalled for Tuesday's start•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Will start for big club Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Expected to join major-league rotation Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Candidate for promotion•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Zach Eflin: To begin rehab Thursday•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...