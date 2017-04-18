Phillies' Zach Eflin: Officially recalled for Tuesday's start
Eflin was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and will start Tuesday's game against the Mets.
Eflin will get the first crack and filling in for Clay Buchholz (forearm), who the Phillies announced would undergo surgery that would keep him sidelined for four-to-six months. With that in mind, Eflin could have some staying power in the Phillies rotation if he performs well out of the gate, though his prior numbers in the big leagues don't inspire much confidence. Eflin turned in a 5.54 ERA and 1.33 WHIP and struck out just 31 batters in 63.1 innings across 11 starts with the Phillies in 2016.
