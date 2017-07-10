Eflin (elbow) allowed two runs over 4.1 innings for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday. He struck out five and walked none.

Eflin was making his first start for Lehigh Valley since coming off the disabled list. He had been sidelined since June 2 because of an elbow injury.

