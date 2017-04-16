Phillies' Zach Eflin: Will start for big club Tuesday
Eflin will start Tuesday's game against the Mets, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.
As was expected, Eflin will head up to the big club to pitch Tuesday's game in place of Clay Buchholz (forearm). Eflin pitched 11 games (63.1 innings) for the Phillies in 2016, but they didn't go as planned. Over said games, he posted a 5.54 ERA and 1.33 WHIP while giving up home runs at a disastrous rate of 1.7 per nine innings.
