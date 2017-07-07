Pirates' A.J. Schugel: Recalled by Pirates
Schugel was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
Schugel was called up to the majors earlier this season, but failed to see action while spending just one weekend with the team. This could be a similar situation, as the Pirates may be seeking to preserve some of their bullpen arms heading into the All-Star break. The right-handed reliever has racked up a 4.17 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 36.2 innings in Triple-A this season, and is likely destined to serve in a low-leverage situations.
