Frazier will start in left field and lead off in Monday's game against the Cardinals.

It's the third straight start for Frazier, who will be filling in for the injured Gregory Polanco (groin). The lefty-hitting Frazier has gone 5-for-9 with three extra-base hits and four RBI in the last two contests, and could remain an appealing DFS play in the series opener with the Cardinals bringing a right-hander in Lance Lynn to the hill.