Pirates' Adam Frazier: Day off Wednesday
Frazier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay.
Frazier went 0-for-5 during Tuesday's game, and will get a day off after starting the past four games in the outfield with southpaw Blake Snell on the mound. In his place, Josh Harrison is sliding over to left while Max Moroff mans the keystone and bats leadoff.
