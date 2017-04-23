Pirates' Adam Frazier: Heads to bench Sunday
Frazier is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
With the left-handed Jordan Montgomery toeing the rubber for the Yankees on Sunday, Frazier will head to the bench in favor of the right-handed hitting Jose Osuna.
