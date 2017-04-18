Frazier is hitting leadoff and starting in right field Tuesday against the Cardinals.

With Starling Marte being suspended 80 games for performance-enhancing drugs, Frazier is in line to see more time in right field. Frazier is off to a hot start at the plate this season and is slashing .308/.372/.487 after making 43 plate appearances.

