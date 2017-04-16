Pirates' Adam Frazier: Hits three-run bomb to help beat Cubs
Frazier went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Sunday's 6-1 victory over the Cubs.
The three-hit outing for Frazier boosted his average to .343 in 35 at-bats to begin the season. He was starting in left field while Gregory Polanco nurses a groin injury. The 25-year-old super-utility player for the Bucs makes a lot of contact but doesn't have a ton of power. Perhaps his greatest fantasy asset to those in deep mixed and NL-only leagues is his positional versatility, as he's able to play the majority of the infield positions as well as the outfield. If a serious injury hits any of the Pittsburgh starters, Frazier is likely to be the biggest beneficiary of playing time.
More News
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...