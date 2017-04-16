Frazier went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Sunday's 6-1 victory over the Cubs.

The three-hit outing for Frazier boosted his average to .343 in 35 at-bats to begin the season. He was starting in left field while Gregory Polanco nurses a groin injury. The 25-year-old super-utility player for the Bucs makes a lot of contact but doesn't have a ton of power. Perhaps his greatest fantasy asset to those in deep mixed and NL-only leagues is his positional versatility, as he's able to play the majority of the infield positions as well as the outfield. If a serious injury hits any of the Pittsburgh starters, Frazier is likely to be the biggest beneficiary of playing time.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories