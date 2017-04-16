Frazier went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Sunday's 6-1 victory over the Cubs.

The three-hit outing for Frazier boosted his average to .343 in 35 at-bats to begin the season. He was starting in left field while Gregory Polanco nurses a groin injury. The 25-year-old super-utility player for the Bucs makes a lot of contact but doesn't have a ton of power. Perhaps his greatest fantasy asset to those in deep mixed and NL-only leagues is his positional versatility, as he's able to play the majority of the infield positions as well as the outfield. If a serious injury hits any of the Pittsburgh starters, Frazier is likely to be the biggest beneficiary of playing time.