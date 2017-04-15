Frazier is starting at shortstop and leading off Saturday against the Cubs.

Frazier has never played shortstop in the big leagues before, and last played the position a couple times in 2016 in the minors, though it was his primary position in 2014. While he is a good bet to get on base at least once out of the leadoff spot against righty Jake Arrieta, his lack of power caps his realistic ceiling in daily leagues. If Frazier can prove to be a competent defender at shortstop, he could start to cut into Jordy Mercer's playing time a little, as Frazier is the superior hitter.