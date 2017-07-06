Frazier is not in the lineup Thursday against Philadelphia.

Frazier will be out of the lineup for the second straight game, although he did come in to pinch hit during Wednesday's contest. Jose Osuna is set to take his place in left, while batting second in the order.

