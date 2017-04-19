Pirates' Adam Frazier: Out of lineup Wednesday
Frazier is not in the Pirates' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
John Jaso gets the call in right field as the Pirates attempt to adjust to life without the suspended Starling Marte. Frazier has put together a solid start to the season, slashing .295/.354/.455, so he should continue getting plenty of at-bats after the off day.
