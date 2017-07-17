Pirates' Adam Frazier: Rides pine Monday
Frazier is not in the lineup Monday against the Brewers.
Although Frazier has six hits in 12 at-bats since the All-Star break, he'll hit the bench for a night off Monday, allowing Jose Osuna to man left field. Frazier's playing time is expected to dwindle a bit moving forward with Starling Marte (suspension) expected to return Tuesday, although the former's positional versatility should help him carve out a semi-regular role if he continues to swing a hot bat.
More News
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...