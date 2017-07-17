Frazier is not in the lineup Monday against the Brewers.

Although Frazier has six hits in 12 at-bats since the All-Star break, he'll hit the bench for a night off Monday, allowing Jose Osuna to man left field. Frazier's playing time is expected to dwindle a bit moving forward with Starling Marte (suspension) expected to return Tuesday, although the former's positional versatility should help him carve out a semi-regular role if he continues to swing a hot bat.