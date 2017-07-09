Pirates' Adam Frazier: Rides pine Sunday
Frazier is not in the lineup Sunday for the first-half finale against the Cubs.
Frazier hasn't gotten a hit in the past six games, so between that and the fact that southpaw Jon Lester is getting the ball for Chicago, he'll get another day off Sunday. Between his sub-par defense and Starling Marte's impending return from a suspension, Frazier's playing time may dwindle during the second half of the season. For Sunday's bout, Josh Harrison will move into left field to replace him while Max Moroff logs a start at the keystone to round out the lineup.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...