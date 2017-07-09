Frazier is not in the lineup Sunday for the first-half finale against the Cubs.

Frazier hasn't gotten a hit in the past six games, so between that and the fact that southpaw Jon Lester is getting the ball for Chicago, he'll get another day off Sunday. Between his sub-par defense and Starling Marte's impending return from a suspension, Frazier's playing time may dwindle during the second half of the season. For Sunday's bout, Josh Harrison will move into left field to replace him while Max Moroff logs a start at the keystone to round out the lineup.