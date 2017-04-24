Pirates' Adam Frazier: Sent to DL
Frazier was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a hamstring strain.
Frazier was hitting .306 with a home run and five RBI through 15 games this season. Pitching prospect Dovydas Neverauskas has been promoted from Triple-A to fill his roster spot. It's unclear how long Frazier will be sidelined with the injury, though more should be known once the Pirates update his status. For the time being, Jose Osuna should see most of the reps in right field, but an outside move could be in the making if Frazier needs to miss extended time.
