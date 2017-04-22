Frazier will bat leadoff and start at second base Saturday against the Yankees.

Frazier is hitting .286 in 45 at bats but has just one hit in 10 at-bats since April 16. His defense remains an issue, but he'll get a chance with righty Michael Pineda on the mound for New York. Frazier will be making his fifth appearance at second base in 2017, increasing his positional eligibility in some leagues.

