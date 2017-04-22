Pirates' Adam Frazier: Set to start at second Saturday
Frazier will bat leadoff and start at second base Saturday against the Yankees.
Frazier is hitting .286 in 45 at bats but has just one hit in 10 at-bats since April 16. His defense remains an issue, but he'll get a chance with righty Michael Pineda on the mound for New York. Frazier will be making his fifth appearance at second base in 2017, increasing his positional eligibility in some leagues.
