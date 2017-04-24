Pirates' Adam Frazier: Sits against lefty Monday
Frazier is out of the lineup Monday against the Cubs.
The Pirates are facing a left-handed starter for the second day in a row, so Frazier will once again cede duties in right field to Jose Osuna. Frazier should still be on tap to serve as the club's leadoff hitter against right-handed pitching for the duration of Starling Marte's (suspension) absence.
More News
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Set to start at second Saturday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Heads to right field Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Batting in leadoff spot Monday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Hits three-run bomb to help beat Cubs•
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...