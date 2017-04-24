Frazier is out of the lineup Monday against the Cubs.

The Pirates are facing a left-handed starter for the second day in a row, so Frazier will once again cede duties in right field to Jose Osuna. Frazier should still be on tap to serve as the club's leadoff hitter against right-handed pitching for the duration of Starling Marte's (suspension) absence.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories