Pirates' Adam Frazier: Strong second half start
Frazier went 3-for-5 with a double against the Cardinals on Friday.
He snapped an 0-for-25 skid with his performance Friday. Frazier will likely lose playing time when Starling Marte (suspension) returns Tuesday, as the utility man becomes more of a matchup option off the bench than an everyday starter. Frazier began the season batting .370/.458/.500 in 107 plate appearances, so there's reason to believe he'll turn things around. That said, he'll probably have to wait for another injury, trade or suspension before he finds consistent playing time.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...