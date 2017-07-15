Frazier went 3-for-5 with a double against the Cardinals on Friday.

He snapped an 0-for-25 skid with his performance Friday. Frazier will likely lose playing time when Starling Marte (suspension) returns Tuesday, as the utility man becomes more of a matchup option off the bench than an everyday starter. Frazier began the season batting .370/.458/.500 in 107 plate appearances, so there's reason to believe he'll turn things around. That said, he'll probably have to wait for another injury, trade or suspension before he finds consistent playing time.