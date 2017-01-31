While Frazier will begin 2017 as the team's super utility player, GM Neal Huntington envisions a full-time spot for him in the future. "We believe Frazier will evolve into a very versatile defensive player who can swing the bat," Huntington told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "We also see a role in which he progresses into a regular, where he takes a position, grabs hold and never let's go. It's just we have somebody in front of him right now in some places. His opportunity is going to be to bounce around the field and do what he does well."

Frazier struggled defensively last year, learning a new position (right field) in the majors. "All of a sudden he comes to the big leagues," Huntington said, "and we do something we don't like doing - asking a player to do something he hasn't done before - at the highest level." A left-handed batter, Frazier hit .329 at Triple A in 2016 against southpaws, an advantage he's enjoyed throughout his pro career. He's hit only five homers in four years but offers a career batting mark of .300 and position flexibility.