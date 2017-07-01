Frazier is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.

He'll head to the bench with the Pirates facing left-hander Matt Moore for the second game of Pittsburgh's series against San Francisco. Josh Harrison will take over leadoff duties and Jose Osuna will get the start out in left field. Look for Frazier to draw back in Sunday against Jeff Samardzija.

