Frazier is expected to return to the starting lineup this weekend in Chicago, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. "I have every intention of getting him some action in Chicago," manager Clint Hurdle said. "We will get him a game or two in Chicago."

He's batted .194/.259/.276 in 147 plate appearances since May 25. When Starling Marte returns July 18, Frazier will likely lose additional at-bats and primarily serve as a bench player. The 25-year-old has the ability to hit for a high batting average, but his below-average defense could keep him from everyday action.