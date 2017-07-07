Pirates' Adam Frazier: Will play this weekend at Wrigley
Frazier is expected to return to the starting lineup this weekend in Chicago, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. "I have every intention of getting him some action in Chicago," manager Clint Hurdle said. "We will get him a game or two in Chicago."
He's batted .194/.259/.276 in 147 plate appearances since May 25. When Starling Marte returns July 18, Frazier will likely lose additional at-bats and primarily serve as a bench player. The 25-year-old has the ability to hit for a high batting average, but his below-average defense could keep him from everyday action.
