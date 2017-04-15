Hanson will play left field and bat eighth Saturday against the Cubs, the Pittsburgh Post Gazette's Stephen J. Nesbitt reports.

Hanson has an opportunity for some playing time after Gregory Polanco's late scratch with right groin discomfort. The 24-year-old has one hit in three at-bats this season.

