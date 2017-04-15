Pirates' Alen Hanson: Shows off speed Saturday
Hanson went 1-for-4 with his first stolen base of the season Saturday.
A late addition to Saturday's lineup, Hanson's greatest fantasy asset is his ability to steal bases and he did just that against the Cubs. While he can play in the outfield, the longtime infielder switched spots with Josh Harrison from left field to second base just before Saturday's game. Harrison made an error in left and it remains to be seen how Hanson might have fared on a windy Wrigley afternoon. Hanson isn't expected to play often, but he's a sneaky stolen base threat whenever his name is written in the lineup.
More News
-
Pirates' Alen Hanson: Late insert to Saturday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Alen Hanson: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Pirates' Alen Hanson: Making decision tough on Bucs•
-
Pirates' Alen Hanson: Make it or break it spring•
-
Pirates' Alen Hanson: Gets first MLB start Saturday•
-
Pirates' Alen Hanson: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...