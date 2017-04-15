Hanson went 1-for-4 with his first stolen base of the season Saturday.

A late addition to Saturday's lineup, Hanson's greatest fantasy asset is his ability to steal bases and he did just that against the Cubs. While he can play in the outfield, the longtime infielder switched spots with Josh Harrison from left field to second base just before Saturday's game. Harrison made an error in left and it remains to be seen how Hanson might have fared on a windy Wrigley afternoon. Hanson isn't expected to play often, but he's a sneaky stolen base threat whenever his name is written in the lineup.