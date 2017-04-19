Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Batting .480 against Wednesday starter
McCutchen, who will bat third Wednesday afternoon, has 12 hits in 25 career at-bats against starter Michael Wacha.
McCutchen is playing with a chip on his shoulder right now. He made several strong plays while patrolling center field for the first time in 2017 Tuesday. Given his career numbers against Wacha and an eight-game batting streak, McCutchen makes for an interesting choice Wednesday.
