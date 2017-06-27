Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Batting third Tuesday
McCutchen is starting in center field and batting third Tuesday against the Rays.
McCutchen was dropped to sixth in the order just about a month ago after a horrendous start to the season, but he appears to have reclaimed his spot in the heart of the Pirates' order after putting together an impressive month at the plate. The 30-year-old compiled a .380/.471/.690 triple slash with eight homers and a 19:17 K:BB in 28 games (119 plate appearances) while hitting sixth. The struggling Gregory Polanco was dropped to sixth in the order Tuesday. McCutchen should continue to slot into the top third of the order if he keeps mashing at the plate.
