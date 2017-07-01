Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Expects to play Saturday

McCutchen expects to play Saturday after fouling a ball off his left shin, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

"It hurts," McCutchen said with a smile after the game. "It's good, though - but it hurts." McCutchen was also plunked in the back by an off-speed pitch Friday. The outfielder, who has reached base in eight straight plate appearances, finishes June with a .411 average, .509 on-base percentage, .689 slugging percentage and 1.198 OPS.