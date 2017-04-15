Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Faces familiar foe Saturday

McCutchen is batting .275/.370/.375 in 40 career at-bats against Saturday starter Jake Arrieta.

Arrieta has faced McCutchen more times than any other batter in the majors. The outfielder is seeing fewer fastballs (50.6 percent) than last season (53.8) and more changeups (13.6 versus 10.4). He holds a league-average .100 ISO and a modest five-game hitting streak.

