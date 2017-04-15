Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Finds confines friendly Saturday

McCutchen launched a three-run homer -- his second home run in three games -- against the Cubs on Saturday.

He celebrated Jackie Robinson Day in style, moving past Barry Bonds for fourth place in career home runs among Pirates with 177. McCutchen also extended his hitting streak to seven games with the effort.

