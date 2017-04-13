Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Hits first bomb of 2017
McCutchen went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Thursday's 4-3 loss to Boston.
McCutchen is off to a mediocre start with just three runs, the home run, three RBI and a .250/.308/.361 slash line, and it's mildly concerning after he posted the worst campaign of his career in 2016. Still, McCutchen is locked into the heart of the order and deserves the benefit of the doubt considering his elite fantasy track record. It just might be unrealistic to expect him to fully rebound to his MVP level of production, and especially since the 30-year-old outfielder is probably nearing the end of his offensive prime.
