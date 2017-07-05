Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Hot as firecracker

McCutchen went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo homers Tuesday against Philadelphia.

After being named the National League Player of the Month for June, McCutchen is off to a great start in July, going 5-for-12 with four extra-base hits. He's slashing .395/.497/.689 with eight homers and 23 RBI since May 26. While the outfielder has swiped only one of his six bags in the last 41 games, owners have no doubt enjoyed his monster turnaround. It's still a toss-up as to whether McCutchen will get dealt at the deadline, but he's definitely upped his trade value.