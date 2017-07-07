Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: On base four times Thursday
McCutchen went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and two runs Thursday in Philadelphia.
McCutchen, Josh Bell and Gregory Polanco supplied almost all of the offense in this 6-3 win, finishing with a combined nine hits and six runs scored. This was his fifth multi-hit performance in nine games since being moved from sixth to third in the batting order, and the 2013 NL MVP also has eight extra-base hits over that span. The recent uptick in performance has raised McCutchen's season line to .289/.375/.520.
