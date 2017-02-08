Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: On USA roster for WBC
McCutchen is on the USA roster for the World Baseball Classic, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
He will be joined in the outfield by Adam Jones, Christian Yelich, and Giancarlo Stanton. After the Pirates announced he will move to the corner outfield in 2017, it will be interesting to see where manager Jim Leyland plays McCutchen during the WBC.
More News
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Shifts to right field in 2017•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Avoids excuses for down year in 2016•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Likely staying in Pittsburgh now?•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Involved in trade talks last summer•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: On base four times in Friday win•