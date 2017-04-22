Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Picks up home and steal

McCutchen went 1-for-2 with a homer, a steal, two walks and two RBI in Saturday's loss against the Yankees.

McCutchen got the Pirates on the board with his first-inning homer of a game they'd go on to lose. He's hitting just .262 this month, and based on a small sample size, he's looking like the same hitter he was during his disappointing 2016 campaign. Until he shows signs of a breakout, he'll be difficult to count on as a fantasy starter.