Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Picks up homer and steal

McCutchen went 1-for-2 with a home run, a stolen base, two walks and two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

McCutchen got the Pirates on the board with his first-inning homer. He's hitting just .262 this month, and so far he's looking like the same hitter he was during his disappointing 2016 campaign. Until he shows signs of a breakout, he'll be difficult to count on as a top-line fantasy starter.