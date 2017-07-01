Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Playing through pain Saturday
McCutchen (shin) is starting in center field and hitting third Saturday against the Giants.
He fouled a ball off his left shin in Friday's game, but the bruise was not serious enough to keep him out the following day. McCutchen hit .411/.505/.689 with six home runs and more walks (17) than strikeouts (12) in 90 June at-bats.
