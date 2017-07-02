Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Receives day off Sunday

McCutchen is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

McCutchen has punished opposing pitchers over the past several weeks, posting an absurd .505 on-base percentage in June, but he'll get the day off against Jeff Samardzija and the Giants. Adam Frazier will take over in center field with John Jaso drawing the start in left.

