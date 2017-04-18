Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Returning to center field

McCutchen will return to playing center field following Starlin Marte's 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, Bob Nightengale of the USA Today reports.

The move back to center field should be fairly natural for McCutchen, as he'd spent his entire career at the spot prior to the 2017 season. However, whether or not McCutchen continues playing center field once Marte is eligible to return remains to be seen. Although his line is just .250/.291/.423 for the season, McCutchen has recorded a hit in eight consecutive games and notched six RBI over that span.