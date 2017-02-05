Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Shifts to right field in 2017
McCutchen will play right field for the Pirates in 2017.
The Pirates are switching up their outfield alignment, with Starling Marte moving to center field and Gregory Polanco taking over in left. McCutchen had his worst defensive season in 2016 and at 30 years old, he is likely better suited at the corner outfield spot.
