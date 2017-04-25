Pirates' Antonio Bastardo: Lands on DL
Bastardo was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a left quad strain, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Bastardo was off to a brutal start to the season, allowing an earned run in each of his first six appearances (6.2 innings) to bring his ERA up to 16.20 for the season. Johnny Barbato was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to replace Bastardo on the roster in a corresponding move, and will likely head to the bullpen in his place. A firmer timetable for his return should be available in the coming days. Given his early struggles, it remains unclear if Bastardo will resume his place in the bullpen upon activation.
More News
-
Pirates' Antonio Bastardo: Struggles are real•
-
Pirates' Antonio Bastardo: Suffers extra-inning loss Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Antonio Bastardo: Hurdle reveals pitching plan•
-
Pirates' Antonio Bastardo: Traded to Pirates•
-
Mets' Antonio Bastardo: Struggles again Sunday•
-
Mets' Antonio Bastardo: Fires scoreless inning•
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...