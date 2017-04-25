Bastardo was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a left quad strain, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Bastardo was off to a brutal start to the season, allowing an earned run in each of his first six appearances (6.2 innings) to bring his ERA up to 16.20 for the season. Johnny Barbato was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to replace Bastardo on the roster in a corresponding move, and will likely head to the bullpen in his place. A firmer timetable for his return should be available in the coming days. Given his early struggles, it remains unclear if Bastardo will resume his place in the bullpen upon activation.