Pirates' Austin Meadows: Begins rehab
Meadows (hamstring) has started rehabbing at the Pirates' spring training facility in Bradenton, Fla., Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The 22-year-old is expected to miss between two-to-four weeks with the hamstring injury after receiving a platelet rich plasma injection about a week ago. Pittsburgh will stress caution with their top prospect, but aren't too concerned about the injury impacting Meadows' long-term outlook.
